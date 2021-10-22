FELTON, Santa Cruz County (CBS SF) — The driver of a pickup truck was killed in Santa Cruz County Friday when a large tree fell onto the vehicle.
The California Highway Patrol alerted about the incident in a Twitter post at 2:27 p.m. It happened in Felton along E. Zayante Road. Officers arrived to find a pickup truck down an embankment with a tree on top of the vehicle with the roots completely exposed.
The driver was declared dead at the scent by firefighters. The CHP said it was trying to determine how the tree fell onto the vehicle.
The CHP said E. Zayante Road would be closed for 8-10 hours between Graham Hill Road and Highland Ave. while the scene was processed.
The deceased driver was not identified.