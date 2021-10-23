SANTA FE, N.M. (CBS News) — The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is speaking out after his wife was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the “Rust” film set in New Mexico.
Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded after Baldwin fired a prop gun that he was told was safe, court documents show.
“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” Matt Hutchins tweeted on Saturday, along with a photo of Halyna and their son. “Our loss is enormous.”