BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — Authorities have issued an evacuation order for hundreds of homes in and around the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burn scar area in the Santa Cruz Mountains, but many local residents say they will ignore the order and ride out the potent storm in their homes.

The order goes into effect on Sunday at 8 a.m. in parts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties where the storm could dump as much as 6 inches of rain on hillsides that have barely begun revegetating from massive blaze that burned 86,500 acres.

“Yeah, we’re going to stick around,” said Boulder Creek resident Steven Coleman on Saturday night. “Where else are we going to go?”

Those staying cited experience of dealing with big storms, evacuation fatigue, and fear of looting.

“We gonna stay unless it becomes unsafe,” said Coleman.

“We’ve decided to stay,” said another resident Gloria Sitz.

Most people like Sitz either stayed with family and friends or paid for hotel rooms for more than a month during the CZU fire evacuation last year.

They said they don’t want to deal with that anymore.

“In my particular location, we have a generator, we have chainsaws, we know how to use them and we’re prepared,” said Sitz.

There were lines at the local gas station in Boulder Creek Saturday night as local residents were filling up gas cans to power their generators.

“If the power goes out, we have extra power,” said Alfredo Ramirez, who just filled up a five-gallon can. He plans to stay put.

But authorities warned in the CZU fire burn scar area, there’ll likely be mudslides, downed trees, and power outages.

“We’re running the risk of roads being blocked off, limiting access from the grocery store and what not,” Ramirez said “We have a lot of food in the fridge, so I’m not too worried about that.”

But fire survivor Tsegereda Embaye isn’t taking any chances.

“We are going to evacuate,” she said. “Life is more important than property.”

Her family was packed up and they planned to stay at a hotel.

“What’s important is ready by the door. Pictures, passports, and (important) documents,” said Embaye.

Many non-essential businesses in the evacuation zones also planned to close. Business owners said very few people will be out shopping.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close (Sunday) and possibly Monday,” said Meg Aliano, a business partner at Boulder Creek Antiques at Mac’s Place.