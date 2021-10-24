SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Winds topping more than 50 mph howled through the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday morning, toppling dozens of drought-weakened trees, tumbling them onto cars and power lines and forcing residents in San Francisco’s Forest Hill neighborhood from their homes.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of the region until 8 p.m. as a potent atmospheric river roared into the Bay Area, packing near hurricane force winds and driving rain showers.

“Peak gusts have been around 70 mph on higher peaks with 40 to 50 mph gusts filtering into lower areas,” the weather service said. “Expect the winds to linger within the main rain band but cut back before the rain begins to let off.”

From Santa Rosa to San Francisco, work crews were being dispatched to neighborhoods to clear the downed trees and large limbs.

In San Rafael, a large tree toppled onto a car on Las Pavadas Ave. San Rafael police issued two advisories at around 11:35 a.m. about road closures in the 200 block of Prospect Drive and Woodland Avenue between Octavia and B streets.

The lower Great Highway in San Francisco was temporarily closed in both directions between Moraga and Lawton by another tree ripped down by the winds.

In San Francisco’s Forest Hill neighborhood, fire officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for homes along a block of 9th Avenue. A 100-foot tree was leaning dangerously, threatening at least three structures.

In Golden Gate Park, Stow Lake Drive was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon due to a fallen tree.

In the runup to the storm Liz Lewis, Marin County’s Water Resources manager, was worried about how the trees would handle the storm’s fury.

“With the drought, we’ll be watching the winds carefully because we know our trees are drought stressed,” she said.

Aside from the threat to property, the potent storm was also triggering thousands of power outages across the Bay Area. At 11:45 a.m., PG&E said 66,028 customers were without power including 43,319 in the North Bay.