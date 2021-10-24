Storm Watch:Flooding, Toppled Trees, Scaffolding Collapse in San Francisco
PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Flooding in Pacifica Sunday forced Caltrans to close a stretch of State Route 1.

San Mateo County sent an alert at 4:46 p.m. of the closure of SR 1 in both directions at Manor Dr. in Pacifica, with traffic being diverted to surface streets.

Northbound traffic was being diverted to Sharp Park Road to State Route 35. Drivers were being urged to avoid the area.

There was no estimated time of reopening available.

A portion of HIghway 1 appears flooded at Manor Road in Pacifica, October 24, 2021. (Pacifica Police Department)

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.