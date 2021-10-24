By Dave Pehling
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of established Bay Area musicians keep their annual Halloween tradition alive this weekend, coming together to perform as preposterously named Black Sabbath tribute band Bobb Saggeth at the Make-Out Room in San Francisco’s Mission District Saturday.
READ MORE: Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison For Horrific Box Cutter Attack on Elderly Victim in Concord
Conceived during a 2009 rehearsal break by members of SF band Citay — singer Meryl Press (who performs with soundtrack specialists the Red Room Orchestra and soul revue Marc and the Casuals), her drummer husband Warren Huegel (Tussle, 3 Leafs, Earth Girl Helen Brown, Musk and the late Gong singer Daevid Allen’s University of Errors) and guitarists Josh Pollock (3 Leafs, the Lake Millions, Annie & the Flight, University of Errors) and Sean Smith (Twin Trilogy, LFZ) — Bobb Saggeth has been playing its spot-on versions of Sabbath classics for nearly a decade.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested After Armed Standoff In San Jose Neighborhood
The group plays occasional non-Halloween concerts, but it’s their annual performances in late October that find the band dressing up in outlandish costumes; in past, the quintet has played dressed as Kiss, the Star Trek crew, zombies and members of the Blue Man Group. While longtime bassist Carson Binks (Parchman Farm, Saviours, Dirty Ghosts, Wild Eyes) left the band a couple of years ago, his shoes have since been ably filled by Victims Family/Jello Biafra’s Guantanamo School of Medicine/Brubaker bassist Larry Boothroyd.
Unfortunately, guitarist Pollock will not be on hand for this early pre-Halloween show at the Make-Out Room Saturday night, but Bobb Saggeth will be joined the Cinnamon Girls, a Neil Young tribute band featuring a number of local scene luminaries including Doug Hilsinger (Enorchestra, the Barneys) and Kelley Stoltz performing Young classics in drag.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Hayes Valley Shooting After Driver Critically Injured
Bobb Saggeth
Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. $12-$15
The Make-Out Room