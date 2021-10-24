SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Rafael warned people to avoid the city’s downtown area due to extreme flooding Sunday afternoon.
Many roadways were under 2 feet of water and were impassable, San Rafael police said in an alert about 2:15 p.m.
“The flooding is anticipated to worsen due to another high tide, in addition to the rainfall levels from the atmospheric river,” police said in an advisory.
