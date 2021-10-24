SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A federal judge in San Francisco sentenced a Stockton man to seven years in prison for the 2018 shooting of a drug dealer.

Friday’s sentencing follows guilty pleas in July from Khari Moore for brandishing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and for conspiracy to sell drugs.

Moore’s accomplice, Malik Lott, also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and received a 12-month sentence for his role, according to a news release from Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman, of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to prosecutors, Moore and Lott drove from Stockton to Redwood City on April 18, 2018, to purchase four pounds of marijuana for $4,000 with the intent to resell the drugs for a profit. The two men met with the dealer and another person, both of whom arrived in a pickup truck at the meeting place in front of a liquor store.

At some point during the transaction, Moore brandished a .45 caliber handgun and fired it multiple times, striking the pickup driver’s face and back and causing extensive injuries.

Moore and Lott fled the scene without the drugs.

Authorities charged Lott in October 2020 and Moore in July 2021.

