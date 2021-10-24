SAN JOSE (BCN) — A 50-year-old woman died early Sunday and another person suffered major injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate Highway 680, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported shortly after 5 a.m., when a woman driving a Nissan sedan was headed northbound on southbound I-680 near Berryessa Road, the CHP said.

The Nissan hit an oncoming car head-on, and that car then veered off into another vehicle.

It’s not known why the Nissan’s driver, a resident of San Jose, was headed the wrong direction on the freeway, the CHP said. She died at the scene.

A person in the second car was taken to a hospital with major injuries. A motorist in the third car suffered minor injuries.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:39 a.m. and all southbound lanes were blocked.

As of 6:45 a.m., the lanes were still blocked, but motorists are using a slip lane at Berryessa to circumvent the crash, the CHP said.

