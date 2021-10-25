SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 struck the California Central Coast Monday afternoon.
The earthquake hit at 4:42 p.m. east of Highway 1 and just south of the Monterey/San Luis Obispo county line, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The location is about 11 miles northwest of San Simeon and about 10 miles southeast of Gorda. The shaking was felt as far north as Santa Cruz and as far south as the city of San Luis Obispo.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
