PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – The Alameda County Fair is scheduled to reopen Monday afternoon after organizers closed the event due to the major storm that struck the Bay Area on Sunday.

A fair spokesperson told KPIX 5 Monday morning that workers are cleaning up and plan to reopen the fair at 3 p.m..

Organizers shared pictures with KPIX 5 which showed tree branches and signs knocked down, along with booths damaged by the wind and heavy rain that passed through the area. Fair organizers announced on Saturday that the event would not be open Sunday due to safety concerns.

These are pictures of the Alameda County Fair. Last night’s storm damaged vendors’ tents & scattered merchandise all over the fairgrounds. Crews are currently working to get things back in order so they can open at 3pm today. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/QruD41NYqT — Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) October 25, 2021

The Tri-Valley was not spared from heavy rainfall in Sunday’s storm, with the National Weather Service reporting that more than 4 inches of rain fell at the Livermore Airport over a 24-hour span.

Guests who planned to attend the fair on Sunday can use their tickets for any other day of the event, organizers said. Meanwhile, guests who had tickets for the concert or wine tasting events on Sunday will be notified by email for additional information.

Normally held in summer, the fair reopened on Friday for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, after a hiatus that stretched more than two years.

On Thursday, crews were busy conducting finishing touches to the rollercoaster, along with stocking last-minute items and prizes at the game booths.

“Here we are! We are glad we are back,” said Trudy West.

The carnival employee told KPIX 5 that it’s nice to be working again after a pandemic brought things to a halt. “We were all off a whole year, we didn’t do anything. I’m from Texas, so we just kind of sat around and gained weight,” West said.

Visitors can expect traditional fair favorites such as the carnival rides and fair food, along with live concerts.

The fair continues through Halloween. Ticket information can be found by visiting the fairgrounds website.