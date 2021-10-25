SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Supporters of a recall campaign against embattled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced they have submitted more than 80,000 signatures, setting the stage for a likely recall election against him next year.

According to the recall campaign, 83,487 signatures were submitted to the city’s Department of Elections, beating the recall threshold by more than 30,000.

“Recalling an elected official should not be taken lightly, but we cannot stand by and watch our communities be increasingly threatened due to Chesa’s lack of focus on the wrong priorities,” said Mary Jung, a co-chair of the recall campaign.

Supporters said Monday that they anticipate the signatures to be verified within the next 30 days. If certified, the recall vote against Boudin would take place in June.

The campaign also touted the support of former assistant district attorneys Brooke Jenkins and Don du Bain, who had recently resigned.

“My decision to leave my dream job in the District Attorney’s Office after seven years is the result of Chesa’s lack of desire to hold criminals accountable and protect public safety,” Jenkins said.

Over the weekend, Boudin appeared ready for a recall fight, staging a rally with supporters and characterizing the recall effort as one bankrolled by out-of-town billionaires and conservative interests.

“So I want to speak directly to those billionaires, I have a simple message for you. We see you. We see you and you do not represent us. You do not represent San Francisco values and we will not be defeated,” Boudin said in video posted on his Twitter account.

Out-of-town dark money will not stop San Francisco's fight for justice. Because when we fight, we win.

The possible recall election of Boudin comes as San Francisco voters consider recalling three members of the San Francisco Board of Education. A special election has been scheduled for February 15.