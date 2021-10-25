MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A man was sentenced to nine years in prison for a horrific attack on an elderly victim at a dog park in Concord, prosecutors announced Monday.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office said Noah Harris, 42, was sentenced Friday for slicing the unidentified victim's neck with a box cutter after a verbal dispute on May 27.
Harris had thrown a rock at the victim's car as the victim drove into the park, which prompted the two to exchange words. The DA's office said Harris approached the victim in his car and threatened his life multiple times, yelling at the victim, "Do you want to die today?"
A witness to the attack told police Harris also tried to spit on the victim.
In September, Harris was convicted of five felonies related to the attack, including attempted murder, elder abuse and causing great bodily injury.