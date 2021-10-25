By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Finally returning after a hiatus forced by the pandemic, local psychedelic glam/stoner-metal group Glitter Wizard presents the eighth edition of their Hallorager celebration at the Bottom of the Hill Saturday night.

The SF-based glam/stoner/prog band has been bashing out its unique style of over-the-top hard rock for over a decade. Originally formed in Santa Cruz before relocating to San Francisco, Glitter Wizard twists together elements of Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Blue Cheer and Black Oak Arkansas with outlandishly Spandex-clad lead singer Wendy Stonehenge working the stage in a high-energy frenzy that recalls Jim “Dandy” Mangrum. The band’s enthusiastic fringe-and-leather sporting sidekick “Mercho Man” adds to the onstage entertainment at their live shows.

The group independently released several singles and full-length efforts before putting its third headbanging space-boogie opus Hollow Earth Tour out through Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016. The band released their ambitious follow-up Opera Villains for the Italian-based imprint — appropriately enough — on 4-20 to wide acclaim. Having made appearances at a number of festivals here and abroad including Burger Boogaloo, Roadburn, Desert Days and the label’s first Bay Area edition of their Heavy Psych Sound Festival two years ago, Glitter Wizard continues to expand their fan base.

Each year on the weekend closest to Halloween, Stonehenge and company have donned a musical costume for their yearly Hallorager festivities, dressing up and playing the music of a different classic prog or punk or psych band. Past tribute subjects have included early era Pink Floyd, the Seeds, the Damned, the New York Dolls and Alice Cooper. This year, the group takes on the classic catalog of ’70s hard-rock greats Blue Öyster Cult with an assist from Hot Lunch/Mensclub guitarist Aaron Nudelman.

Glitter Wizard also puts together the rest of the bill, finding either fellow Bay Area acts who want to play covers of a specific act or, in some cases, local musicians from various bands who come together for a one-off performance. This year, the line-up includes members Me First & the Gimme Gimmes, the Dwarves, the Re-Volts and Genuine Parts playing the hits of Foreigner,

The Rockers (with members of notable metal bands Necrot, Molten, Deathgrave, Hazzard’s Cure and Bädr Vogu) playing Thin Lizzy and garage-rock favorites Whateverglades playing the music of Blondie. DJ Shrimp Ripper provides music between live acts and the South Bay’s Sad Vicious serves as host at the Bottom of the Hill the night before Halloween.

Hallorager VII with Glitter Wizard

Saturday, October 30, 8 p.m. $15 in costume, $17 without

Bottom of the Hill