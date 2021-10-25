LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS SF/BCN) — A mudslide Monday created a blockade on State Route 128 near the Monticello Dam at Lake Berryessa, the California Highway Patrol said.
No one was injured by the slide, which was reported at 4 a.m. Monday and closed the road between Markley Cove and the Yolo County line.READ MORE: Oakland Police Seize Flamethrower, Drugs, Cash In Illegal Casino Bust
The route was impassable due to mud and rock piled about 4 feet high on one shoulder of the road, sloping down to 1 foot on the other side.READ MORE: Amid Team Struggles, Jimmy Garoppolo To Remain Starting QB For 49ers
There was currently no estimated time for reopening the road as of press time.MORE NEWS: 65-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In San Francisco Assault, Robbery
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.