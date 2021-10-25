Storm Watch:Flooding, Toppled Trees, Scaffolding Collapse in San Francisco
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody following an armed standoff at a home in San Jose Monday.

San Jose police said units were at a “barricade incident” on the 1800 block of Junesong Way, in the Commodore neighborhood south of  Berryessa Road.

Officers originally responded just after 10 a.m. to a report of a family disturbance. The San Jose Police Department’s Mobile Crisis Response Unit Officers were on the scene and assisting.

At 12:16 p.m. police tweeted that a suspect was in custody. The suspect was not identified and there were no other details of the incident immediately available.

