SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested in Sonoma County over the weekend on multiple drug charges after deputies said they seized tens of thousands of suspected fentanyl pills.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, a deputy pulled over the pair near Highway 101 at Old Redwood Highway in the city of Windsor in connection with a search warrant. Deputies said the warrant was connected to an investigation from the department’s Property / Narcotics unit.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives said they found about 40,000 pills of the powerful narcotic.

Deputies said Jennifer Zografos, a 37-year-old transient, and Cesar Olvera-Cornejo, a 35-year-old from Tulare County, were arrested without incident.

The pair were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, and conspiracy. According to deputies, Zografos had two local warrants for drug and escape charges, while Olvera Cornejo had warrants in Sonoma and Tulare counties for drug charges.

Deputies said a judge granted a bail enhancement requested by detectives due to the large amount of narcotics.

According to jail records, Zografos remains in custody on $1,000,200 bail, while Olvera-Cornejo is being held without bail. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.