PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Police requested help from the public Monday searching for a suspect who fired a round into a home Saturday evening in Petaluma.
The Petaluma Police Department received a call at around 10:57 p.m. from a resident in the 300 block of Stony Point Road. The resident said someone had fired at their house.
Officers located a bullet that entered from the outside and was lodged on an inside wall.
The resident was not injured by the incident.
Police said the shooting wasn't targeted. The investigation was active Monday morning and no suspects were identified by then.
