SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An elderly, at-risk woman is missing in San Francisco and police were asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Belen Rosalia Hurtado, 86, was last seen on Monday at about 5:45 p.m. leaving her home on the 2000 block of Pine St. in the city's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Hurtado has not been seen since.
She is 5 feet 4 inches, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hurtado was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, khaki leggings, and khaki shoes.
Hurtado is considered at risk because of a medical condition. Anyone who sees her should contact local law enforcement.