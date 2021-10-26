SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) –More than 12,600 PG&E customers remained without power in the Bay Area as of Tuesday morning as a result of this weekend’s major storm that blew through the region, a utility spokesman said.
About 646,000 customers had outages at some point since the atmospheric river, combined with a so-called bomb cyclone, came to the Bay Area on Sunday, but crews have been making progress in restoring power, bringing the lights back on for about 12,000 more customers since 9 p.m. Monday, PG&E spokesman Jason King said.
As of around 6 a.m. Tuesday, 12,636 customers in the Bay Area remained without power, with nearly 4,800 reported in the Peninsula and nearly 3,500 in the South Bay, King said. More than 19,000 customers systemwide still were without power.
The rain and wind created PG&E's greatest storm-related service impact in October since 2009, according to the utility.
