PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A Caltrain was involved in a collision in Palo Alto that has disrupted service and closed part of Charleston Road, according to authorities.

Both the Caltrain alert and Palo Alto Police Twitter accounts posted about the incident shortly before 1 p.m. after the northbound #117 train was involved in the collision.

Traffic Advisory: The grade crossing at Charleston Road is closed as a result of this incident. Please take alternate routes, and follow @CaltrainAlerts for any updates. https://t.co/m3YxejVacv — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) October 26, 2021

Subsequent tweets by CHP confirmed that the train had been taken out of service after being involved in a collision, but few other details have been provided.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes to avoid the area of the Charleston Road grade crossing.

Southbound Caltrain service was also impacted with the southbound #114 train delayed by nearly 90 minutes.

Travelers using Caltrain should expect continued delays through the area.