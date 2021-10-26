LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following the controversy surrounding transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his new Netflix special, the comedian said this week he is willing to meet with Netflix’s transgender employees, but only under certain conditions.

In a stand-up video posted to Chappelle’s Instagram account Monday, the 48-year-old Chappelle for the first time publicly discussed the situation.

“I want everyone in this audience to know, that even though the media frames this that it’s me versus that (LGBTQ) community,” Chappelle said. “That is not what it is. I do not blame the LGBTQ community for any of that s—. This has nothing to do with them. This is about corporate interests, and about what I can say, and what I cannot say.”

Read more at CBSLA.com>>