SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver died Sunday morning after crashing a car into two others while driving the wrong way on I-680 in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.
The Golden Gate Communications Center, which dispatches calls to CHP officers, received reports of a wrong-way driver on southbound I-680 near McKee Road around 5:08 a.m.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: 'There Really Are Problems Everywhere,' Even For Small Companies
Minutes later, dispatch received word of a multi-vehicle crash on I-680. Officers arrived around 5:18 a.m. to shut down I-680 and begin investigating. Traffic was diverted to the Berryessa Road off/on-ramp with minima effect on traffic, CHP officials said.READ MORE: Thousands In Bay Area Still Without Power Following Bomb Cyclone, Atmospheric River
Investigators determined that a Nissan Sentra driving northbound on southbound I-680 at high speeds crashed into a Kia Sorento, which spun out of control and hit a Toyota Camry.
The Nissan driver died on scene. Emergency responders transported the Kia driver to Regional Medical Center to be treated for major injuries. The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.MORE NEWS: Deputies: 4 Women Sought In Robbery Of Millbrae Halloween Store
The crash was still under investigation Tuesday. The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office identified the Nissan driver who died was 50-year-old San Jose resident Marlen Contreras Alverdi. CHP said that alcohol was believed to be a factor.