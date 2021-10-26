MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for four women in connection with the robbery of a Spirit Halloween store in Millbrae on Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m., deputies said the suspects accompanied with a small dog entered the store on 959 El Camino Real and took an estimated $250 in merchandise. During the incident, one of the suspects pushed a victim, causing the victim to complain about pain to their shoulder.
The suspects fled the scene in a white Infiniti sedan that was last seen heading southbound on El Camino Real.
Deputies describe the first suspect was a woman in her 20s who was wearing lime green tennis shoes at the time of the incident. The second suspect was wearing a pink sweater, purple sweats and gray Crocs, while the third suspect was wearing a black top, multicolored shorts, along with white and green tennis shoes.
A description of the fourth suspect was not immediately available. The dog that was with the suspects was described as a pug.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.