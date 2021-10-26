SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A Bay Area lawmaker called for the ban of live guns and ammunition on movie shoots in California over the weekend, in the wake of last week’s fatal shooting on a movie featuring Alec Baldwin.

State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) said on Saturday he plans to introduce legislation banning live ammunition and firearms capable of shooting live ammo from movie sets and theatrical productions.

“There is an urgent need to address alarming work abuses and safety violations occurring on the set of theatrical productions, including unnecessary high-risk conditions such as the use of live firearms,” Cortese, who chairs the Senate Labor Committee, said in a statement.

Last week, Baldwin was on the set in New Mexico filming the upcoming movie “Rust” when he fired a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The shooting also injured director Joel Souza of Fremont, who has since been released from the hospital.

According to court records, Baldwin was told the gun was safe but the weapon was loaded with live rounds. The shooting remained under investigation Tuesday.

While the shooting occurred on a film set out of state, Cortese said it was important for the California to establish new safety standards and best practices, given the state’s role in the entertainment industry.

“Those working behind the scenes to entertain and bring joy to millions all over the world shouldn’t go to set worrying if they will return home safely to their family,” Cortese said. “Our entertainment industry must do a better job of ensuring safe working conditions for our hardworking crews.”

It was not immediately known when Cortese’s legislation would be introduced at the State Capitol in Sacramento.