STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — A San Joaquin County Superior Court jury found a man guilty of multiple charges of assault and domestic violence last Friday for beating a woman in Stockton in 2019, prosecutors said.

Travis Burgess was convicted of domestic violence, assault with great bodily injury and dissuading a witness from testifying in court after leaving a woman with severe bruising on various parts of her body and attempting to strangle her.

Stockton police said they were dispatched to the University Plaza Waterfront Hotel on Sept. 11, 2019, and found a woman with black eyes, lacerations on her nose and lip, and bruising on her ears, arms, legs and neck.

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, Burgess also called the victim during the trial process to discourage her from attending court proceedings.

“As a community, we must stand up to domestic and familial violence,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said. “Family violence impacts our community, leaving lasting harm if not treated. This is why assisting victims and survivors of domestic violence is a priority.”

The month of October is dedicated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in seven men in the U.S. have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

“The San Joaquin County Family Justice Center was created under my administration and the Victim-Witness services unit tripled in size in order to address these harms,” Verber Salazar said. “The additional resources ensure victims and survivors who come through our doors have access to a path to healing.”

Burgess will return to court on Dec. 6 for sentencing.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.