LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — An Acura sedan slammed into a big rig on eastbound Highway 24 early Wednesday, shutting down several lanes during the morning commute, backing up traffic for miles.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported around 6:48 a.m. on the busy freeway near Pleasant Hill Road.
The sedan reportedly crashed into the big rig as it was stopped on the freeway. The collision shut down lanes 3, 4, 5 and 6.
An injury was also reported. A SigAlert was issued as commuters clogged other routes toward Walnut Creek, slowing the commute across the East Bay.
There was not ETA as to when the lanes would be reopened.