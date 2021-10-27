MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Police in Morgan Hill have arrested of man suspected of shooting at a passing vehicle while he was behind the wheel last month.
Shortly before 10 p.m. on September 25, police said the victim was driving westbound on Main Avenue near Hale Avenue when he was shot at by a driver headed eastbound. The victim's vehicle was struck once, but he was not injured.
Police said three .45 caliber shell casings were found in the roadway.
During the investigation, police were able to identify the suspect's vehicle and residence. On October 22, SWAT officers served a search warrant at a home in south Morgan Hill.
Police said a .45 caliber gun and .45 caliber ammunition were found at the home. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old David Soto, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of assault with a firearm and malicious and willful discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
It was not immediately known when Soto would appear in court on the charges.
Police said anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Warren by calling 669-253-4984 or emailing Ryan.Warren@morganhill.ca.gov. Tips can also be given anonymously online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.