OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Governor Gavin Newsom received a COVID booster shot from the state’s top health official at a press event to highlight the state’s ongoing vaccination push.

Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly gave Newsom the booster shot at the Asian Health Center in Oakland’s Chinatown Wednesday morning. Both came to the center to urge people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot to extend their vaccine protection.

The governor noted that while he originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he was getting a Moderna booster to demonstrate the safety of mixing and matching vaccines and boosters. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week it was okay for people to receive a booster shot that was different from their original vaccination.

Gov. Newsom today in Oakland got his booster shot of Moderna. He got J&J back in April. But he said he wanted to make the point about the opportunity to mix and match. The CDC said it was okay to do so last week when it came to boosters. More on @KPIXtv at noon. pic.twitter.com/I54oSJ4IeD — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) October 27, 2021

The governor’s visit comes a day after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted to back Pfizer’s request to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for Americans as young as 5 years old.

Final approval is expected from the Centers for Disease Control as early as next week, and many states expect vaccines could be in the arms of children shortly after.

The vote paves the path for 28 million American kids to get vaccinated as early as next week.

“I’m hoping that this is kind of the final frontier of when we go back to normal life,” said University of California San Francisco Prof. of Medicine Dr. Monica Gandhi. “It’s kind of a ticket to normalcy.”

California says it has administered more COVID vaccines than any other state – some 53 million doses – while implementing first-in-the-nation measures such as mandating vaccinations for students attending in-person classes and workers in health care settings.

The state also requires all school staff and state workers either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.