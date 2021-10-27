By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Finally able to present its thirteenth edition after a long COVID delay, the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival will once again bring top-flight bands, internationally known DJs and world-class cuisine, beer and wine to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for a marathon Halloween weekend party.

Since it’s inception in 2008, Outside Lands has established a deserved reputation as one of the country’s best summer music celebrations. Due to repeat delays from the pandemic that forced the 2020 edition of the festival to be postponed, Outside Lands is being held on Halloween weekend in October for the first time.

As far as costume guidelines, the festival asks that attendees respect the cultures of others (i.e. no headdresses permitted) and leave toy weapons of any kind (guns, knives, baseball bats, etc) and fake blood at home. While first responder costumes including law enforcement, medical staff and firefighters are strictly prohibited, festival goers are encouraged to dress up as Outside Lands mascots Ranger Ruth and Ranger Dave. Full-face costumes that cover the eyes and any hard-sided helmets or headgear are also not allowed. Additional guidelines and info on the festival’s COVID safety protocols are available on the Outside Lands website.

For over a decade, Outside Lands has been one of the most hotly anticipated major concert events in California every year. Boasting a diverse line-up that includes headliners like reunited NYC band The Strokes, body-positive rapper and musician Lizzo and returning dance-rock favorite Tame Impala along with such notable acts as modern soul, hip-hop and Latin maestros Tyler, the Creator, Kehlani, J Blavin, Burna Boy, Nelly, Kaytranada and Young Thug as well as indie-rock acts Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Khruangbin, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, Angel Olson and Lord Huron. The festival is also hosting a string of night shows starting on Wednesday at smaller venues in San Francisco and Oakland.

While some of the electronic acts will be performing on main stages (Rufus Du Sol and Zhu), this year the festival hosts not one but two dance areas: perennial favorite The House that presents local DJs (Aaron Axelsen, Motion Potion) and international talent (Egyptian Lover, Kelis, All Good Funk Alliance, Fort Knox Five) and this year’s new addition, the SOMA Tent, which will feature Hot Since 82, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, LP Giobbi, and Boys Noize.

The festival also brings back Grass Lands this year, a curated cannabis experience on the southern end of the Polo Field. The 21-and-over area was the first of its kind at an American music festival in 2018. In keeping with California’s legalization of recreational marijuana products, the area will offer a variety of vendors discussing products and other educational activities.

The culinary side of Outside Lands has come to garner nearly as much attention as the music over the years as the festival has continued to expand the range of food offerings, culinary demonstrations and specialized areas. In addition to the long-standing cornucopia of food-focused “Lands” — A Taste of the Bay Area, Bacon Land, Choco Lands, Cheese Lands and the seafood-focused Outside Clams as well as designated beverage areas Cocktail Magic, Wine Lands and Beer Lands — the festival will offer up another full schedule of appearances at the GastroMagic stage, a demonstration/performance space that has proven to be extremely popular.

The stage creatively pairs restaurants and chefs with musical artists, including noted LA-based chef Roy Choi teaming with Albert Hammond Jr. of the Strokes and chef Elizabeth Falkner, San Francisco’s own Melissa King with Chicago dance duo DRAMA, James Beard Award winner Kwame Onwuachi, and the return of the annual Beignets and Bounce Brunch with Big Freedia disciple and transgender bounce artist Katey Red performing while handing out beignets made by Brenda’s Soul Food to those willing to twerk for food.

For more info on what else is going on at Outside Lands including complete schedules, ticket information and site map, please visit the official website.

Outside Lands 2021

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31, 12 p.m. $165-$3,995

Golden Gate Park