OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 were blocked in Oakland Wednesday because of police activity.
The California Highway Patrol alerted about the incident happening just west of Seminary Ave.READ MORE: Contra Costa County To Pay $4.9M Settlement In Police Killing Of Laudemer Arboleda
Westbound 580 traffic was being diverted to State Route 13.READ MORE: Stretch Of Highway 1 Near Big Sur Likely Closed For A Week Due To Rockslide Following Storm
There was no estimated time of reopening.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.MORE NEWS: Morgan Hill Man Accused Of Shooting At Passing Vehicle While Driving