LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The Dublin office of the California Highway Patrol on Thursday asked for the public’s help finding the owner of a burial flag and a photo of a veteran found along I-580 in Livermore.
The burial flag that appeared to be the type provided to veterans was found in a wooden box with a photo of a man in uniform near Isabel Avenue. Authorities didn’t say when the flag was found, but noted that the lost item had not been claimed.READ MORE: Winchester Mystery House In San Jose Brings Back Night Tours After Pandemic Pause
READ MORE: UPDATE: 'It Was Deceptive;' Former San Francisco Millennium Tower Tenant Glad He's Out
Authorities posted their plea on the Dublin CHP Twitter account along with two photos: one showing the veteran’s burial flag and a photo of a soldier and a second close-up of the man’s photo.
We need your help!! Our Officers located this on I-580 near Isabel Ave. in #livermore We hoped someone would claim this valuable property but no luck…yet. If this is your family member or friend, please reach out to us at 925-828-0466. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/KR8NUiHthm
— CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) October 28, 2021
“We hoped someone would claim this valuable property but no luck…yet,” the post read.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: COVID Vaccination Deadline Looms for SF Muni Workers
The post went on to say if the man in the photo “is your family member or friend” to call the Dublin CHP office at 925-828-0466.