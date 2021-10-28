LIVERMORE (KPIX) — Halloween is only two days away and the ghosts, goblins and ghouls in one East Bay community are ready to party like it’s 2019 — before we all tuned in to the ongoing horror show known as COVID-19.

Neighborhoods in Livermore are going all out to decorate. The Livermore police department on Thursday night held its annual decoration contest, reviewing almost 30 different homes that signed up to compete.

“We decided to take our trick-or-treat trailmobile and see what the community did with their decorations. Their decorations are top notch!” said Officer Taylor Burruss with the Livermore PD.

Bianca Summerill organized a Monster Mash dance party in the driveway of her house on Nadine Street.

“If they’re old enough to remember Halloween, they’re going to remember that crazy time we went and danced in someone’s driveway with a bunch of monsters. It’s great!” Summerill said.

A few blocks away, Steve Profumo constructed his annual haunted house. He says Halloween has always been his favorite holiday of the year and he’s always looking for ways to up his decoration game because of the competition among neighbors.

“Livermore is just into decorating — for other holidays too. It’s just about making memories and give them something to look forward to,” Profumo said.

Yvette Cramer just moved to Livermore about a month ago and was out walking with her two little boys to look at all the decorations.

“Seeing all this community involvement and everyone kind of going a little nuts for Halloween, it brings back some normalcy,” Cramer said.

“If you go around all the houses this year, it’s crazy,” said Rachelle Forstner who has won awards for her Christmas decorations.

“Being kind and getting a smile out of people’s faces, especially in times like this — it’s just kind of what it’s all about.”

Health experts say it is safe to go trick-or-treating this year. They suggest staying outdoors, not going inside homes, elevators or apartment buildings. If you want to be extra safe, incorporate a mask into your child’s costume.