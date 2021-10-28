SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Oakland Ballet Company is putting on ‘Luna Mexicana’ at the Paramount Theatre on Nov. 5-6. — just in time for the annual celebration of Dia De Los Muertos.

The program includes a Ballet Folklorico and Aztec dance. CBSN Bay Area talked to Artistic Director Graham Lustig about what else patrons can expect to see at the show.

“We have beautiful ofrendas (home altars) designed by local artists in the lobby and people sometimes choose to come in their full Day of the Dead attire,” he said. “So it’s a really festive occasion.”

Abel Guillen, chair of the Luna Mexicana committee, helped make the show happen after Lustig came to him with the idea.

“I think it’s a way of expressing our beautiful culture and it’s a gift to the rest of the community,” he said. “We really share the bonds of humanity with one another. This is really a production that binds our community together.”

Tickets for the show are available on Ticketmaster or through the Paramount Theatre box office.

Show times are Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Nov.6 at 2 p.m.