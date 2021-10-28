PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested a 29-year-old Sacramento man earlier this week after he allegedly stole items from a sporting goods store in Petaluma and then threatened a store manager with pepper spray while fleeing.
Officers responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Big 5 Sporting Goods store on North McDowell Boulevard where Shawn Bell-Jones allegedly stole electronic equipment, energy drinks and a tent and then threatened the manager who had followed him out of the store, according to police.
Officers found Jones hiding on the second floor of a nearby hotel and took him into custody. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail and was also found to be on post-release community supervision in Sacramento County, police said.
