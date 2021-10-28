PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A high school community in the East Bay is reeling Thursday after a student was found wearing a Ku Klux Klan costume on campus.

Officials with the Pittsburg Unified School District confirmed the incident took place Wednesday at Pittsburg High School.

“A disturbing and unacceptable incident occurred at the high school where a student wore a KKK costume yesterday, hiding the top part of the costume and wearing it for moments at a time until staff discovered it after fourth period and confiscated it,” the district said in a statement obtained by KPIX 5.

Officials said photos of the student in costume were also posted on social media.

Pittsburg High School principal Todd Whitmire said in a statement that he has met with the student and his family and that the student claimed he wore the outfit on a dare. Whitmire said the student has been assigned consequences and will participate in the school’s restorative justice process.

“As a school community, we are very disappointed and concerned with the actions of this student,” Whitmire said. “We are committed to addressing what has occurred and working with this student to help him recognize the harm his actions have caused and, just as importantly, the responsibility he has, along with our school, to help repair the harm.”

The principal went on to say that students who appeared with the student in costume in the posted photos would also take part in the restorative justice process.