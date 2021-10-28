BRENTWOOD (CBS SF/BCN) — The Contra Costa County coroner’s office says 39-year-old Pittsburg resident Jesus Virgen Medina died in a crash near Brentwood Tuesday.
The collision was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Brentwood Boulevard east of Sellers Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.READ MORE: COVID: Oakland Unified Sets January Deadline For Students 12 And Up To Be Fully Vaccinated
Investigators determined a Honda Civic driven by Virgen Medina was stopped and waiting for a left turn when a Dodge Ram driver struck it from behind, pushing the Honda into the opposite lanes of traffic where a Ford Expedition SUV struck it.READ MORE: Apple's Big Quarter, Strong iPhone Sales Not Enough To Ease Supply Fears
Virgen Medina was pronounced dead at the scene while the Ford and Dodge drivers suffered minor injuries. CHP officials did not say why the Dodge driver crashed into the Honda or if they will seek charges in the case.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP’s Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.MORE NEWS: Atmospheric River: PG&E Says Power Restored To Nearly 851,000 Customers After Massive Storm
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.