SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 52-year-old San Jose man was arrested Thursday morning in Modesto after fatally hitting his estranged wife with a car in San Jose, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said Ignacio Espinoza, 52, was arrested at a Modesto transit center and taken back to San Jose. He was being held in county jail on charges of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to investigators, his estranged wife was discovered unconscious at around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Jerilyn Drive at Dale Drive in unincorporated San Jose. She was rushed to a local hospital but died of her injuries.

Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis told CBS San Francisco the victim had been hit by a car. The subsequent investigation determined that Espinoza was the prime suspect in the case.

Detectives tracked him to Modesto, where he was arrested at the Modesto Transit Center Wednesday afternoon. Davis said it’s presumed Espinoza was attempting to flee to Mexico by bus.

Espinoza is a convicted felon and registered sex offender on multiple sex-related charges consisting of rape and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.

The name of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.’

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500 or contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.