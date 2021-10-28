SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A speeding driver of a stolen RV, trying eluded pursuing police cars, ran a red light on Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon, slamming into another vehicle in a frightening collision.

The Wednesday night crash left the RV driver hospitalized with undisclosed injuries and the driver of Prius sedan with minor injuries.

Robert Saunders was returning to his San Ramon home from work when he witnessed the collision.

“I was driving home from work, as I was going up a good grade there was a motorhome coming pell-mell down the hill, probably hitting about, I guess 90 mph,” he said. “The motorhome was ripping down the hill. There was a whole line of cop cars chasing him. He was coming down to a crowded intersection.”

Authorities said the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard, slamming into the Prius.

“After entering the intersection against the red light, the motorhome struck another vehicle,” the San Ramon police tweeted. “Fortunately, the driver of that car walked away from the collision with minor injuries. The driver of the motorhome was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek for treatment.”

San Ramon police tweeted the collision took place 7:54 p.m. while officers were pursuing a motorhome reported stolen out of San Francisco.

Bollinger Canyon Road was finally reopened to traffic at 3 a.m. Thursday.

There was no immediate word on what charges the RV driver may be facing.