VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo have launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man early Thursday morning.
Shortly after 3:05 a.m., Officers along with firefighters were called to the area of Meadows Drive and Sonoma Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.READ MORE: Atmospheric River: PG&E Says Power Restored To Nearly 851,000 Customers After Massive Storm
The victim, a Vallejo resident, was declared dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.READ MORE: Pittsburg Man Identified As Victim Killed in Crash Near Brentwood
Additional details about the shooting or any potential suspects was not immediately available.
Police said the shooting was the city’s 15th homicide of 2021.MORE NEWS: COVID: Oakland Unified Sets January Deadline For Students 12 And Up To Be Fully Vaccinated
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.