WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized a smaller dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a critical step for the more than 28 million children that may soon be eligible.
The authorized dose is a third of the size of the dose for other age groups, and was found to be nearly 91% effective against symptomatic disease in a clinical trial.
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Tuesday, November 2, to review the data and vote on their own recommendation, and if the CDC director agrees, shots could be available as soon as the following day.