KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MUSIC: Big Brother At The Beach

Friday & Saturday 7 p.m.

Live music is back and in a new way. Dream Inn Santa Cruz will feature two live vertical concerts with Big Brother tonight and Saturday night another American rock band, Pablo Cruise. Both nights feature a safe, socially distanced, open air concert live from Dream Inn’s pool deck, with incredible views of the Monterey Bay. Pool bars, the hotel restaurant and room service will be available.

https://www.dreaminnsantacruz.com

FILM: Rocky Horror Picture Show At The River

Saturday 7:30pm

It’s just a jump to the right and one to the left, so the theme song goes to Rocky Horror Picture Show. The recently reopened and revamped Monte Rio movie theatre on the Russian River is the place for Halloween movie fun this weekend. On the big screen a classic: Rocky Horror Picture Show. Showtime is 7:30pm on Saturday. Enjoy a live cover band, a costume contest with prizes and more. Get tickets here:

https://www.monteriotheater.com

EAT: A Taste of Vietnam

Wed – Sun

11:30am – 2:30pm

5pm – 9pm

There’s something really special happening at 3rd & Clement in San Francisco by way of Lily, a restaurant serving super tasty, authentic Vietnamese cuisine. There’s a veteran chef at the helm, Rob Lam (Butterfly SF & Perle in Oakland) cooking his heart & soul out for your eating pleasure. The “winter melon soup” with meatballs & spare ribs (slowly simmered for 36 hours) is the warm hug of love we all need right now. The Chicken Pho Ga is as good as any pho anyplace.

https://www.lilyonclement.com

MOVIE: Last Night In Soho

NOW Playing

Last Night in Soho is a ghost story and tells the story of Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman in the present day who is obsessed with the music and style of 1960s London, and who travels there to study fashion. Once there, she finds her dreams are filled with the escapades of another woman, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), who went to London in the 60s seeking romance and stardom. The dreams become nightmares and there’s your spooky film for Halloween weekend. A solid cast and script with suspenseful direction make this a must watch this weekend. Now playing and spooking in Bay Area theatres.

https://www.focusfeatures.com/last-night-in-soho/

IMBIBE: Bozal Mezcal

There is a Mezcal that is hitting all the right notes and recently won my heart & favor on National Mezcal Day. Bozal, owned by Sonoma County native August Sebastiani, is part of 3 Badge Beverage Corps.’s spirits portfolio and is produced in Mexico using traditional methods. You’ll find this award winning Mezcal in restaurants all over the Bay Area including Calavera on Broadway in Oakland where we recently met. More info on Bozal Mezcal here: https://www.bozalmezcal.com

BOOK: The Lyrics of Paul McCartney

One of the greatest living musicians of all time Sir Paul McCartney shares the stories behind his most famous songs in this new, first of it’s kind book. From All you need is Love to Yesterday, The former Beatle spills the music beans behind a massive library of hit songs. A must have not just for Beatles fans but those who simply love great music and care to learn more about of the GOATS!! Pre-order today for delivery Nov 2nd.

https://www.paulmccartney.com/news-blogs/news/the-lyrics-1956-to-the-present-to-be-published-in-november

DRAG BRUNCH: HalloQUEEN

Sunday Noon – 2pm

The HalloQUEEN brunch at The Fairmont Hotel atop Nob Hill, SF is the hottest Halloween ticket in town. Join drag stars Carne Asada & Juanita More & Sister Roma for this tasty, spooktacular affair at San Francisco’s most famous hotel.https://www.fairmont-san-francisco.com/event/halloqueen-drag-brunch/

FAIR: ALAMEDA County Fair

Now through Sunday

Enjoy all the fun and flavour of the fair, at Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. The popular Summer fair returns for a Fall audience but offers all the usual food vendors, fair rides, market stalls and fan favorites (piggy races & livestock pens). Check the website for tickets & fair times.

https://annual.alamedacountyfair.com

FESTIVAL: Outside Lands

Fri, Sat & Sun

Golden Gate Park is the place to be this Halloween weekend for three days of magic music, foodie fun & wonderful wines. Music headliners this year are: Lizzo, The Strokes & Tame Impala. The Gastro Magic stage brings rock stars & rock star chefs together for culinary hi-jinx. Chef Elizabeth Falkner will bring her Samari sword show to the stage. Some Outside Lands tickets are still available via online ticket partners.

https://www.sfoutsidelands.com

BREWS: 21st Amendment Comes of Age

Sunday – Wednesday 11:30AM – 7:00PM

Thursday – Saturday 11:30AM – 9:00PM

The little SF brewery that could has come of age and is celebrating its 21st year. One of the early innovators, 21st Amendment helped put San Francisco on the brewery map. Check the website for special brews and happenings at their venues in SF and San Leandro. Happy Birthday!

https://www.21st-amendment.com

﻿