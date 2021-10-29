SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing and assault that occurred this week.

Javon Knighten, 27, was arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce heat bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted homicide, resisting arrest and on an outstanding warrant, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Tuesday at 12:16 p.m in the 100 block of Mission Street, a man approached a 66-year-old woman and pushed her to the ground.

Another woman, who is 31 years old, saw the incident and began following the suspect, police said.

When the woman confronted the suspect, he stabbed her several times before fleeing.

The woman was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Responding officers located Knighten in the area, and he resisted arrest before finally being taken into custody. Knighten and an officer were injured as a result.

Both were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.