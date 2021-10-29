OAKLAND (BCN) — A woman from Pinole died in a shooting late Thursday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said.
The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard.
Officers were sent to that area following the activation of the city's gunshot detection system and found the Pinole woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.
Paramedics treated her for her injuries, but she died, police said. Police are withholding her name until her family is notified.
An investigation is underway and anyone with information can call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821.
