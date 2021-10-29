PLEASANTON (BCN) — Pleasanton Unified School District teachers on the verge of a labor strike have been rallying at the school district offices in Pleasanton this week, most recently on Thursday following an unsuccessful negotiation session on Tuesday.

According to the school district, the PUSD and the teachers’ union Association of Pleasanton Teachers began the fact-finding process on Tuesday, but after 16 hours of negotiations a resolution could not be reached. A mediator will present his findings in 10 days. Should an agreement not be reached prior to the release of the fact finder’s report, the district said, the association may vote to move forward with a strike.

About 98.6 percent of the 800-member union authorized a strike on Oct. 8, according to a press release issued by APT earlier this month.

Union members have been advocating for smaller class sizes and caseloads, individualized support for special education students and better pay.

As of Thursday, the PUSD said its offer to the teachers for the 2020-2022 contract includes a 4.1 percent ongoing salary schedule increase; a $1,500 stipend for the 2020-2021 school year; an increase in predetermined stipends; salary credit for increased years of service for new teachers; and an increase in professional rate of pay for additional duties.

According to the most recent salary schedule, Pleasanton teachers’ salaries range from $62,212 to $110,682 annually.

