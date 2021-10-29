SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — While not disclosing any details, officials canceled Friday classes at West County High School in Sebastopol and Laguna High School in Forestville after receiving a threat of violence.
West Sonoma County Union High School District officials said in a posting on their website that the threat came in on Thursday night.
"We received a threat against our schools this evening," the posting said. "In an abundance of caution and on the advise of the Sebastopol police department, we are cancelling all classes and activities at West County High School in Sebastopol and Laguna High School in Forestville tomorrow, Friday, October 29th."
Sebastopol police and the school have launched an investigation into the threat.
Officials said all activities had been canceled. West County High School had a home football game against Maria Carrillo High scheduled for Friday night.