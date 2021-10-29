CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — An underground gas leak in Cupertino on Friday has shut down a stretch of De Anza Boulevard and prompted a shelter-in-place order for people in the area.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department initially said at around 12:17 p.m. that De Anza was shut down at Stevens Creek Boulevard and at Mariani due to the ruptured gas line. County firefighters and the Santa Clara County Sheriff were on scene. PG&E crews were en route.

De Anza Blvd is shut down at Stevens Creek Blvd AND at Mariani for a ruptured gas line. #SCCFD and @SCCoSheriff are on scene. No threat to the public, no evacuations in effect. Please avoid the area. If in the area please follow instructions from responders. PG&E enroute. pic.twitter.com/FzOePUHHUN — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) October 29, 2021

A later tweet clarified that the incident commander at scene said De Anza was closed between Mariani Avenue and Lazaneo Drive due to the gas leak. While there was no threat to the public and no evacuations in effect, those inside buildings in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place.

At around 12:50 p.m., northbound De Anza was being reopened. Southbound De Anza remained closed to traffic for now.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Those in the area are advised to follow instructions from first responders. Time to repair estimated to be over two hours.