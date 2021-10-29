LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The Dublin office of the California Highway Patrol on Friday confirmed that a family had claimed a burial flag and a photo of a veteran that were found along I-580 in Livermore.

The burial flag that appeared to be the type provided to veterans was found in a wooden box with a photo of a man in uniform near Isabel Avenue. Authorities didn’t say when the flag was found.

The Dublin CHP Twitter account posted the good news early Friday evening, saying that the family members learned about their father’s found memorial flag and case from social media posts and news broadcasts.

What a great ending to this story! After seeing media posts and broadcast on TV, this family has been reunited with their father’s veteran memorial flag and case. We can’t thank the television media outlets and those who spread the story on social media enough. THANK YOU! 🇺🇸💙 pic.twitter.com/i8RlH03apq — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) October 30, 2021

“We have found the family of the found soldier’s flag. We presented the flag case back to the family who were very appreciative,” said a statement from the Dublin CHP office.

On Thursday, authorities posted their plea for help finding the owners on the Dublin CHP Twitter account along with two photos: one showing the veteran’s burial flag and a photo of a soldier and a second close-up of the man’s photo.

We need your help!! Our Officers located this on I-580 near Isabel Ave. in #livermore We hoped someone would claim this valuable property but no luck…yet. If this is your family member or friend, please reach out to us at 925-828-0466. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/KR8NUiHthm — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) October 28, 2021

“The CHP’s mission is safety, service, and security. Today, we provided an honorable service to members of our community. I am very happy that we reunited this piece of family history with its family,” said Dublin CHP Commander Captain Christopher Sherry.