SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Another busy weekend across the Bay Area is bringing a renewed sense of normalcy along with it.

“It feels great, honestly,” said Christian Ortiz.

Whether at a farmer’s market in Foster City or at the newly reopened Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley, several people told KPIX they’re feeling a change.

“What we’ve really seen is some more of the vendors coming out. That’s what’s changed over the last few weeks,” said Scott Patterson, visiting the Foster City Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

“It does feel like life is coming back to normal,” said Carolyn O’Reilly, who was at the Lawrence Hall of Science.

Being open for the first time in 19 months brought that feeling back for Adam Frost, who works at the museum.

“It’s definitely starting to get back to normal. Seeing the kids here, running around, playing in our exhibits is a big part of that,” Frost said. “We love sharing those ‘a-ha moments’ of learning and science. When kids just enjoy it and get it and learn things while having fun at the same time, that’s what we strive for. It’s great to have that happening here inside again.”

In San Francisco, the Castro District’s annual Halloween celebration is expected to draw a good crowd this weekend. Across the city in Golden Gate Park, around 70,000 people are expected to attend Day Two of the Outside Lands music festival.

Though the pandemic isn’t over yet, O’Reilly plans to make the most of “normal” as it comes back into life. She and her husband spent the day with their grandson at the Lawrence Hall of Science.

“To see everything opening up and to take him out and have fun — it just means everything to us,” she said.