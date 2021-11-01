SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The final day of the Outside Lands music festival converged on Halloween and drew tens of thousands of costumed fans to Golden Gate Park.

The celebrants included a dancing tiger, an astronaut and Britney Spears among a sea of people.

“That’s why we came today,” said Hannah Godwin of San Diego. “Let’s just like analyze all the costumes, like hang out, people watching, it’s just like such a good vibe honestly.”

“We came last night and we’re looking at the crowd, and it’s kind of surreal to see thousands and thousands of people,” added Dylan Barbour of San Diego.

Organizers say Sunday may have been the biggest for the sold-out three-day festival, which is typically held in August. More than 70,000 people attended each day.

“So fun. I decided to be a little warmer this year,” said Lena Martinson of San Francisco. “Yesterday was a little bit more foggy, so today was a little sunny and nice.”

People danced their hearts out while others enjoyed bites from dozens of Bay Area eateries.

In nearby Sea Cliff, trick-or-treaters took over the streets.

“I didn’t go trick-or-treating last year. So it’s very exciting to go out again, because I’ve been staying home a lot,” said Thanh Nguyen of San Francisco.

Nancy Glickenhaus handed out candy and pizza at her daughter’s home.

“I’m a grandmother, so I have had many, many Halloweens and this is beyond any anything I could ever comprehend,” said Nancy Glickenhaus, who is visiting from New York City.

“I feel like this Halloween is really refreshing. I get to go out again, be with my friends,” said Thomas Nguyen of San Francisco.

On Sunday, you could hear Outside Lands from the land of trick-or-treaters. In years past, residents have complained about the increased noise, trash and traffic from the music festival.

“You can hear the music from my house, and you can hear the crowds even more, the roar of the crowd,” said Michael Dawe of San Francisco. “It’s all part of the fun. Outside Lands is what it is, and it’s exciting, and it’s a good feeling, it’s a good sound.”